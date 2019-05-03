Search
Products fromShopShoesHeels
Narro

1950s Ostrich Print Wedge Shoes

$68.00
At Etsy
Vintage 1950s ivory ostrich print wedges with scalloped detailing. Label: Adores, made in USA Upper: Ostrich print leather Sole: Manmade leather Tag Size: 7 Measurements Interior sole length: 9.75 Exterior sole length: 9.5 Exterior sole width: 3 Heel height: 2.5 Shoe height: 5 Excellent vintage
Featured in 1 story
Experts Weigh In On Shopping For Vintage Online
by Emily Ruane