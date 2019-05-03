Skip navigation!
Shoes
Heels
Narro
1950s Ostrich Print Wedge Shoes
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
Vintage 1950s ivory ostrich print wedges with scalloped detailing. Label: Adores, made in USA Upper: Ostrich print leather Sole: Manmade leather Tag Size: 7 Measurements Interior sole length: 9.75 Exterior sole length: 9.5 Exterior sole width: 3 Heel height: 2.5 Shoe height: 5 Excellent vintage
Experts Weigh In On Shopping For Vintage Online
by
Emily Ruane
DETAILS
J.Crew
Blanche Beaded Mini-wedge Mules
$198.00
$41.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Jaggar
Leather Wedge Slide Sandals
$150.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Trademark
Linen Adrien Tie Slide
$478.00
from
Trademark
BUY
DETAILS
Diba True
Green Clover Strappy Sandal
$118.95
from
Shoes.com
BUY
DETAILS
Wandler
Isa Mules
$580.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Rescuing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Jenn Ardor
Kitten Heel D'orsay Dancing Shoes
$39.99
$27.19
from
Amazon
BUY
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
