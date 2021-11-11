SaharasEssentials

18k Gold Plated Hoops

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

These textured gold hoop earrings look amazing for everyday or for a special occasion. Gold hoops are the perfect dress me up or dress me down addition to your wardrobe. We have so many options to choose from ♡ DETAILS • Material: High Quality Gold Plated Stainless Steel • Finish: Stainless Steel ∙ 18K Gold • Dimensions: 26mm • Featuring 26 mm hoop earrings • Hypoallergenic HOW TO ORDER Make your selection in the drop-down menu and add to your cart. PACKAGING DETAILS All items are nicely packaged ready to gift in branded jewelry packaging. TURN AROUND TIME This design is ready to ship in 3-5 business days. OUR SHOP https://www.etsy.com/shop/SaharasEssentials INSTAGRAM IG: @Saharasessentials Thank you so much for visiting and hope you enjoy shopping with us ♡