Miabella

18k Gold Flat Herringbone Chain Necklace

$23.90

Buy Now Review It

MODERN CLASSIC - Add style to a basic look with this stylish 18K gold over sterling silver 3.5mm Herringbone necklace. Silky smooth intertwined polished links lay flat on the neck for a rich liquid shine. Strong, durable and comfortable, this minimalist necklace is perfect for all ages and for any occasion. Wear alone with a casual or dressy outfit for everyday modern elegance or as a great layering chain for an on trend statement.