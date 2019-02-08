Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Anita Ko
18-karat White Gold Diamond Eternity Ring
$1575.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Round-cut G VS2 diamonds, total weight: 0.30-carats Comes in a designer-stamped box NET-A-PORTER.COM is a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council
Featured in 1 story
15 Engagement Rings That Are So Jennifer Lawrence
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Antique
Hexagonal Onyx & Diamond Ring
$2024.00
from
The Antique Jewellery Company
BUY
DETAILS
Andrea Bonelli
14k Gold Eternity Brand
$848.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Bario Neal
Fishtail Diamond Ring
$385.00
from
Bario Neal
BUY
DETAILS
In God We Trust
Spacer Ring
$100.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
More from Anita Ko
DETAILS
Anita Ko
Spike 18-karat Rose Gold Eternity Ring
$700.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Anita Ko
Two-faced Ring
$6775.00
from
Anita Ko
BUY
DETAILS
Anita Ko
18-karat Rose Gold Diamond Ring
$2375.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Anita Ko
18-karat Rose Gold Diamond Ring
$3675.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Rings
DETAILS
Daniel Wellington
Classic Ring
$39.00
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Cross Signet Ring
£85.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
The Modern Society
Yin Yang Ring
£130.00
from
The Modern Society
BUY
DETAILS
Anvil + Aura
Diamond Crescent Open Ring
$378.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted