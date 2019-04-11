Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Jemma Wynne

18-karat Rose Gold Diamond Ring

$3885.00
At Net-A-Porter
Brilliant-cut G-H SI diamonds, total weight: 0.62-carats. Comes in a drawstring pouch. NET-A-PORTER.COM is a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council.
Featured in 1 story
Our Guide To Your First Big Ring Purchase
by Emily Ruane