Search
Products fromShop
Jennifer Meyer

18-karat Gold Turquoise Bracelet

$350.00
At Net-A-Porter
Turquoise, total weight: 0.30-carats Clasp fastening This piece is handmade and as such may have some small flecks or scratches NET-A-PORTER.COM is a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council
Featured in 1 story
A Mother's Day Gift For Every Budget
by Emily Ruane