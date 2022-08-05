Tabitha Brown for Target

16″x20″ ‘you Are Seen’ Framed Wall Art

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 19.83 Inches (H) x 15.83 Inches (W) x 1 Inches (D) Weight: 3.91 Pounds Material: Polystyrene (Frame) Frame Edge: Flat Frame Display: Sawtooth Back Color Tone: Brights Frame Color: Black Orientation: Vertical Artwork medium: Mixed Media Art subject: Typography Material: MDF (Medium-Density Fiberboard) Street Date: August 6, 2022 TCIN: 85206005 UPC: 740459112175 Item Number (DPCI): 335-00-0671 Origin: Imported Description Add bright color and mixed-media texture to your wall with the "You Are Seen" Framed Wall Art from Tabitha Brown for Target. This inspiring piece of art has the words “you are seen” displayed in bright pink, and the embossed design makes it pop even more. The gold-tone flat-edge frame adds a touch of shine, and this wall art is easy to hang with the sawtooth hardware on the back. Tabitha Brown brightens days like no one else. Now the actress, vegan, and social media phenomenon is partnering with Target to bring the world more vibrance, candor, and joy. With sunshine-inducing statement pieces, her latest collection of home and office decor will have you going about your business with the most amazing intention. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.