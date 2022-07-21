Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Adornia
14k Yellow Gold Plated Paper Clip Necklace
$95.00
$19.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
This 14K gold plated paper clip necklace is simple and elegant, the perfect gift.
Need a few alternatives?
Adornia
14k Yellow Gold Plated Paper Clip Necklace
BUY
$19.98
$95.00
Nordstrom Rack
Tresor
Angelita Charm Necklace
BUY
£25.00
Tresor
Tresor
Matahari Necklace
BUY
£25.01
Tresor
sordo
Oriente Choker
BUY
$775.00
Amazon
More from Adornia
Adornia
14k Gold Plated Sterling Silver Confetti Choker Necklace
BUY
$12.92
$17.23
Nordstrom Rack
More from Necklaces
Adornia
14k Yellow Gold Plated Paper Clip Necklace
BUY
$19.98
$95.00
Nordstrom Rack
Tresor
Angelita Charm Necklace
BUY
£25.00
Tresor
Tresor
Matahari Necklace
BUY
£25.01
Tresor
sordo
Oriente Choker
BUY
$775.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted