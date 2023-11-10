Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Pavoi
14k Gold Plated Post Teardrop Earrings
$13.45
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Pavoi
14k Gold Plated Post Teardrop Earrings
BUY
$13.45
Amazon
Mejuri
Pyra Large Hoops
BUY
$225.00
Mejuri
Kate Spade Outlet
Pave Emerald Present Studs
BUY
$27.60
$69.00
Kate Spade Outlet
Sandy Liang
Bleeding Heart Studs
BUY
$185.00
Sandy Liang
More from Pavoi
Pavoi
Freshwater Curated Peal Dangly Earrings
BUY
€13.67
Amazon
Pavoi
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
BUY
£30.60
Amazon
Pavoi
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Dangly Earrings
BUY
$24.95
Amazon
Pavoi
14k Gold-plated Pearl Drop Huggies
BUY
$13.95
Amazon
More from Earrings
Pavoi
14k Gold Plated Post Teardrop Earrings
BUY
$13.45
Amazon
Mejuri
Pyra Large Hoops
BUY
$225.00
Mejuri
Kate Spade Outlet
Pave Emerald Present Studs
BUY
$27.60
$69.00
Kate Spade Outlet
Sandy Liang
Bleeding Heart Studs
BUY
$185.00
Sandy Liang
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted