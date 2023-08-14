Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Chanel
139 – Activiste
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Chanel
Need a few alternatives?
Chanel
139 - Activiste
BUY
$32.00
Chanel
Orly
Coconut Milk By Nailbetch
BUY
$18.00
Orly
Zoya
Nail Polish
BUY
£9.60
Zoya
Sally Hansen
Good.kind.pure Nail Polish
BUY
£9.99
Boots
More from Chanel
Chanel
Chance Eau Fraîche Body Cream
BUY
$100.00
Chanel
Chanel
Chance Eau Fraîche Eau De Toilette Spray
BUY
$90.00
Chanel
Chanel
Chance Eau Fraîche Eau De Toilette Twist And Spray
BUY
$115.00
Chanel
Chanel
Chance Eau Fraîche Sheer Moisture Mist
BUY
$60.00
Chanel
More from Nails
Chanel
139 - Activiste
BUY
$32.00
Chanel
Deco Miami
Sunny Side Up
BUY
$10.00
Deco Miami
Orly
Coconut Milk By Nailbetch
BUY
$18.00
Orly
Zoya
Nail Polish
BUY
£9.60
Zoya
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted