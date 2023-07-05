NARS

#13 Powder Brush

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At NARS

Large, tapered brush ideal for applying loose and pressed setting powder formulas. Use by buffing or dusting powder across the face and décolleté, or by pressing in to set your makeup. Expertly shaped from durable synthetic fibers, each brush was customized for use with all of François Nars’ signature techniques. Hypoallergenic fibers lend themselves to simple cleansing and care, and are ideal for use on sensitive skin. DETAILS Sheer coverage Synthetic hair