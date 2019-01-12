Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
Majorica

12mm Baroque Pearl Drop Earrings

$80.00
At Neiman Marcus
These masterfully crafted pearl earrings are timeless.18-karat yellow gold vermeil. Simulated organic man-made, white baroque pearl drops; 12mm. 1 1/4"L x 3/8"W. Pierced backs. Made in Spain.
Featured in 1 story
23 Perfectly Flawed Baroque Pearl Jewelry Pieces
by Austen Tosone