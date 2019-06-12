Search
Products fromShopShoesFlats
Superga x LoveShackFancy

1200 Shell Sandal

$99.00
At Superga
Superga and LoveShackFancy have collaborated on a whimsical, vintage-inspired collection of shoes. These charming sandals feature little blue, yellow, and purple flowers scattered all over a neutral-tone canvas surface.
Featured in 1 story
LoveShackFancy’s Ditsy Floral Designs For Superga
by Emily Ruane