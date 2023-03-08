‎Cozy Essential

12 Travel Compression Vacuum Bags

$16.99 $15.99

Buy Now Review It

Travel must have essential: Our compression bags for travel save your storage space by up to 80% with no vacuum needed. Just roll up these space saving bags, functioning as powerful storage solution for travel, trips and home. Various sizes: 12 travel combo includes 5pcs Large roll size-27.5x19.5'' (70x50 cm), 5pcs Medium roll size -23.5x15.7'' (60x40 cm) and 2pcs Small roll size-19.5x13.8'' (50x35 cm). Sized right for your closet, suitcases and boarding bags. Easy to use: All you need to do is to seal the zipper, roll out the air from the zipper side to the bottom vent side and our travel roll up bags will stay compressed without any other equipment needed. Secure packing travel gear: Our compression travel bags use extra thick PA+PE to secure your clothes from dirt, dust and other damages. The double layer design ensures long term storage. Our travel roll up bags can be reused multiple times.