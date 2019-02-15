Give your sleep a clean and fresh feel with the new LUCID 12 Inch Bamboo Charcoal and Aloe Vera Hybrid Mattress. This hybrid features an individually-encased coil base made of high-gauge steel, a 1.5-inch layer of transition foam infused with aloe vera, and another 2-inch layer of memory foam infused with bamboo charcoal. These natural infusions regulate moisture and combat odors, so you wake up rejuvenated in the morning. This mattress packs all the comfort memory foam has to offer with the added support and durability of coil springs for the ultimate sleep experience. Complete with a two-tone circular knit fabric cover and protected by a 10-year U.S. warranty against manufacturer defects, this mattress is the perfect addition to any guest room or master bedroom.