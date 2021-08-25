All Clad

12-in. Fry Pan With Lid / Stainless – Second Quality

$220.00 $89.99

At Home and Cook Sales

Sear, brown and pan fry everything from eggs to meat with the All-Clad Stainless Steel 12-Inch Covered Fry Pan. This pan's flat bottom and flared sides make it easy to toss food or turn it with a spatula. Its three-ply bonded stainless steel offers exceptional heating performance, even in induction cooking. The stick-resistant 18/10 stainless steel interior and long, comfortable handle will make this fry pan a go-to piece in your kitchen.