Lovehoney

12 Days Of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar For Women

£90.00

At Lovehoney

Vulva-owners rejoice, this one's for you. Filled to the brim with sexy gifts, this 12-day advent calendar is the perfect way to count down to the big day. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, treat yourself to this festive bonanza worth over £200. A fun and frisky way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, it's packed with treats – from vibrators to Kegel balls and a jewelled butt plug. And the pièce de résistance? Worth an amazing £69.99 alone, the Womanizer Starlet 2 uses contactless stimulation to wow those sensitive clitoral nerve-endings. Enhance your play by pairing your toys with plenty of water-based lubricant, and don't forget to grab 2 x AAA batteries.