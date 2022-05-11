111Skin

111skin Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask (5 Count)

Need to wake up your skin? 111SKIN's Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask boosts your complexion for a healthier, more radiant glow. Thanks to a stellar combination of licorice root extract, silk amino acids and vitamin E, this moisturizing facial mask easily and effectively reduces large pores, free radical damage and dryness Key Ingredients: Licorice Root Extract and Niacinamide: brighten the skin Silk Amino Acids and Vitamin E: for hydration Extract of Rosa Damascena: for ultra-hydration, cool soothing, and brightening of the complexion Key Benefits: Brightens, soothes and hydrates Helps to redensify aged and fragile skin leaving it more resilient Triggers immediate tightening for toned, younger-looking skin Absorbs quickly The neck and décolletage appear more sculpted Tip: For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use on broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if signs of irritation or rash appear. Do not store in direct sunlight.