ModCloth

Beyond Comfy And Cozy Henley

$39.00 $34.99

Buy Now Review It

Item No. 173604 Made from a cozy, thermal waffle-knit, this black henley is the ultimate lounge staple for the holidays and other lazy days ahead. With an easy, subtly shrunken fit for an ultra-cool, laidback look, this soft ModCloth namesake label top is perfect for cuddling all day and night in. With a notch neckline and a henley button-up placket, this separate can be worn out on that necessary coffee run, no questions asked. 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton. Machine wash. Fabric provides stretch. Imported Item Measurements - in inches size Length S 24 1X 26