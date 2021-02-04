EuroGraphics

1,000-piece Yoga Dogs Puzzle

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

Details The Yoga Dogs Puzzle from Eurographics brings some peace and zen to your leisure time. Made of recycled paper, the 1,000 piece puzzle features a variety of dogs in yoga poses amid colorful backgrounds. WARNING: Choking Hazard Small Parts. Not for children under 3 yrs. 1,000 pieces Suitable for ages 12 and up 100% recycled board paper Measures 19.25" L x 26.63" W Made in USA skuId : 69616909