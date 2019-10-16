Wax & Wick

100% Pure Soy Wax Candle, Fireside

The Candle That Appeals to Both Sexes... And Multiple Senses Tired of candles that smell like a perfume shop? Try our unique Soy Wax Candles. Our candles give off a clean, woodsy scent, with spicy, fragrant notes of amber, cream, vanilla, musk & sandalwood. Cozy & warm, it sets a comforting mood that appeals to both men & women. Plus, it's natural & eco-friendly. Forget candles made with paraffin blends, which can generate messy soot. Our Fireside Scented Soy Candles contain ONLY pure soy wax... FREE of dyes, phthalates & toxins. So, it burns: *CLEANLY with no soot at all *SLOWLY... up to 60 hours (up to 3-hour sessions) 2 FSC-Certified Wood Wicks Create a Brighter Glow One wick crackles; the other doesn't. So, you get the best of both: the evocative sounds of a real wood fire PLUS a more even burn. Plus, with its sparkling glass jar & die-cut label, your Candle complements any decor, from rustic to classic to contemporary. Set it in a bedroom or bath and let its calming scents permeate the atmosphere. Ideal for the great room, dining room & "man cave," too. All-American Craftsmanship, Guaranteed Sourced from US materials, your Candle is handmade right here in USA. Plus, it's backed by our great guarantee: If you don't love your candle, just return it (unused) within 30 days of delivery... and we will gladly refund or replace it. Add to Cart Now Stock up for your entire gift list. Perfect holiday, wedding, & housewarming present!