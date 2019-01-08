Teak Naturals

100% Pure Cold Pressed Jojoba Oil

If you have unmanageable hair, dry, cracked, or irritated skin, or simply want a natural moisturizer for you face and body, try our pure and natural Jojoba Oil. Even though you damage hair daily, you can reverse the damage and give shine, lustre, body, and strength with our all-natural Jojoba Oil. With no additives or preservatives, our dark amber bottle will extend the shelf life of these oils. Protect oil from UV and temperature swings to prevent spoilage of natural oils. 4 oz. MADE IN THE USA. Teak Natural's 100% Pure Natural Jojoba Oil is chemically similar to our natural body oils which means that our skin and hair love it! It absorbs, moisturizes, and protects skin and hair from the drying and damaging effect of soaps, shampoo, hair dryers, heat, sun, and more. FOR MAKEUP REMOVAL: Rub 3-4 drops on face, gently dislodging any makeup or dirt buildup. Wipe away with warm, wet towel or rinse with warm water. FOR SKIN: To moisturize skin, apply 2-3 drops to area of skin and notice how quickly your skin absorbs the Jojoba Oil. FOR HAIR: Massage 2-4 drops of Jojoba Oil into scalp 10 to 20 minutes before showering. Make Jojoba Oil your go-to beauty care product. Use it to remove makeup, moisturize skin, boost hair sheen, and let your natural beauty shine through. Jojoba Oil: Gives hair strength, moisture, manageability as a humectant Boosts hair resilience, and restores brittle hair to natural moisture, body and shine Great for every hair type Nourishes skin Anti-inflammatory properties soothe, protect, and evens tone for irritated skin caused by weather - chapped, dry, chafed skin or lips. Naturally moisturize scalp. Try out our oil risk free - love it or we’ll refund or replace.