Gap

100% Organic Cotton Big Shirt

$59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Gap

Straight silhouette with a relaxed, oversized fit. Hits at the hip. Size down for a slimmer fit. Selma is wearing our Big Shirt in size S. Models wearing Gap size S or 4 are 5’8”/172cm–5’11”/180cm with 23.5”/60cm–26”/66cm waist and 33”/84cm–38”/97cm hips. Models wearing Gap size XL or 16 are 5’8”/172cm–5’11”/180cm with 34”/86cm–36”/91cm waist and 45”/114cm–50”/127cm hips. Made with 100% organically grown cotton. Organic cotton is better for people and the environment because it's grown without the use of harmful synthetic pesticides and fertilizers. Point collar. Button front. #755814 Organic Cotton 100% Machine wash. Imported.