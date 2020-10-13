The Honey Pot Company

100% Natural Wipes – Normal, 30 Count

Trust the hygiene of your personal parts with The Honey Pot - The Future of Feminine Care is Here. This is the first complete feminine care system that cleanses, protects, and balances the most intimate part of the female body. It is powered by herbs, made by women, and 100% natural.The founder of The Honey Pot, Bea Feliu-Espada, was suffering from bacterial vaginosis and couldn’t find relief. One night, an ancestor visited her in a dream and gifted her with a vision to heal herself. With that wisdom, she created these products to solve for what other brands won’t, using the powder of herbs.The Honey Pot Company Feminine Wipes are not flushable, but they are compostable!