Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Faith In Nature
10 Of The Best Sustainable, Vegan & Eco-friendly Brands From The Indie Beauty Expo
£5.79
£3.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Faith In Nature
Lavender & Geranium Shampoo
Need a few alternatives?
Shiseido
Ma Cherie Perfect Shower Ex
£14.53
£13.80
from
YesStyle
BUY
Ethique Beauty
Shampoo Bar
$16.00
from
Amazon
BUY
ACT+ ACRE
Cold-processed Hair Cleanse
$28.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Love Beauty and Planet
Murumuru Butter & Rose Shampoo Bar
$4.99
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Faith In Nature
Faith In Nature
Fragrance Free Body Wash
£5.49
from
Holland & Barrett
BUY
Faith In Nature
Tea Tree Soap
$3.24
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hair Care
Bumble and bumble
Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer Mini
$13.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Amika
Perk Up Dry Shampoo Mini
$10.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Chi
Chi Aloe Vera Oil
$25.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DryBar
Drybar Detox Clear Invisible Dry Shampoo
$23.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted