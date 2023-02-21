Novilla

10 Inch Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress

$316.99 $264.99

Buy Now Review It

General Note: Please allow 24 - 72 hours for your Mattress to regain its full shape. Any memory foam will expand faster in a warmer room. In cold temperature, at delivery, your mattress may take a bit longer to return to full sized from its compressed state.The expansion time of the mattress will vary as per the surrounding. COOLING QUEEN MATTRESS FOR RESTFUL SLEEP- Novilla 10 inch queen size mattress is designed with gel-infused memory foam to keep you cool & stay comfortable all night long. Bamboo fabrics in the mattress surface to enhance 30% breath-ability. The middle foam layer is designed as an airflow channel to increase airflow through all areas of this queen foam mattress. ODORLESS & PLUSH FEEL- Mattresses are made of CertiPUR-US Certified foam, without any harmful off-gassing and substances like formaldehyde, mercury, and other heavy metals. The queen bed mattress cover use skin-friendly rayon fabric, heavenly soft to touch. Novilla queen memory foam mattress gives you a healthier and cloud-like experience. QUEEN MATTRESS IN A BOX & FITS ALL BED FRAMES- Such fun to receive a mattress that’s rolled and compressed in a box . Follow the instructions and see how the magic happens. It is easy to set up and fits all kinds of queen bed frames, even on the floor. Mattress is recommended 72 hours for air out and reshape. 100-DAYS FREE TRIAL- Your mattresses purchase is not the end. We offer you 100-days free trial and the queen size mattress covered by a 10-year protection. Also we continute to provide professional customer care helps to address any dissatisfaction problems you may have. You can enjoy this memory foam queen mattress without concerns while you are following your dreams. It's time to pick the right foam mattress: Smart packaging: Novilla mattress in a box saves time and money and you don’t have to worry about anything at all as it will be delivered to your door step. It is effortless to carry upstairs or elsewhere you like. What's inside the mattress box: 1x Novilla mattress 1x Novilla manual & warranty card 1x package opener Please note: 1. Remember to set an alarm to wake you up, in case you don't want to leave the bed for work or school in the morning. 2. Everyone's idea of firm and soft varies. Your new mattress may feel different than expected. Please give the mattress some time to "break-in". If you still can't sleep well, we always standby to assist for you're our much valued customer.