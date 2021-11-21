Instant Pot

10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart

$129.99 $79.95

Buy Now Review It

10-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, sautÃ© pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer. CUSTOMIZABLE COOKING PROGRAMS: The included 28 program settings are perfect for a selection of essential meals. CONVENIENT FAVORITES: 5 programmable settings for your own special recipes. FAST OR SLOW: Pressure cook to save time and retain more flavor, or slow cook for traditional recipes. 11+ PROVEN SAFETY FEATURES: Overheat Protection, safe locking lid, upgraded gentle steam release switch with diffusing cover to reduce noise and prevent splashing on the counter, and more. GREAT FOR GROWING FAMILIES: Cook for up to 6 people â€“ perfect for growing families, or meal prepping and batch cooking for singles. GENTLE STEAM RELEASE: The diffusing cover reduces noise and prevents countertop splash. Experience the next generation of convenience with Instant PotÂ® Pro. It starts with 28 smart cooking programs and adds 5 new Favorite program settings. Spend less time in the kitchen with 20% faster pre-heating and up to 70% faster cooking overall. It replaces 10 kitchen appliances: slow cooker, pressure cooker, sous vide, sautÃ© pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer. The upgraded gentle steam release is quieter and less messy with the diffusing cover. And the Pro is filled with thoughtful extras like Easy Grip handles on the inner pot, a large LCD display thatâ€™s easy to read, and an auto-sealing lid. The Instant Pot Pro offers the quality, convenience and versatility youâ€™ve come to expect from Instant â€“ discover amazing. Included accessories: Accessories include an extra sealing ring and stainless-steel steamer rack with handles.