Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Fitness
The Pilates Class
1 Year Subscription
$139.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Pilates Class
Need a few alternatives?
Sunny Health & Fitness
Magnetic Under Desk Elliptical Peddler
BUY
$99.43
$139.98
Amazon
Peloton
Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike
BUY
$1145.00
$1445.00
Amazon
Therabody
Sense Percussion Massage Gun With Breathwork
BUY
$249.00
$299.00
Amazon
Liforme
Yoga Mat
BUY
£110.00
Liforme
More from The Pilates Class
The Pilates Class
The Pilates Class Subscription
BUY
$40.00
The Pilates Class
More from Fitness
Sunny Health & Fitness
Magnetic Under Desk Elliptical Peddler
BUY
$99.43
$139.98
Amazon
Peloton
Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike
BUY
$1145.00
$1445.00
Amazon
Therabody
Sense Percussion Massage Gun With Breathwork
BUY
$249.00
$299.00
Amazon
Liforme
Yoga Mat
BUY
£110.00
Liforme
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted