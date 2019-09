032c

032c Black Jodhpur Leather Ankle Boots

These black 032C Jodhpur leather ankle boots have been expertly cobbled in Italy using skilled craftsmanship. Designed with a wide platform rubber sole, ankle height, slip-on style, back pull tab and strap details. These 032C boots will elevate your look (as in literally, as the platform heel will add inches to your height). Walk these bad boys all over Belgravia.