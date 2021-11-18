Miss Grass

000 – Hemp + Herb Minis For Balance

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Miss Grass

Balancing CBD Hemp + Herb Pre-Rolls High bliss without the trip. Miss Grass 000 is a centering blend of organic full-spectrum hemp flower and organic adaptogenic herbs specially formulated to make you feel like the best version of you. This all-around, all-time, all-good smoke is as grounding as it is uplifting—like a walk in the park or a swim in a lake. Non-intoxicating CBD and terpenes meet known vibe-boosters mullein and St. John’s wort to produce a smooth smoke in a mini pre-roll joint for an easy-going mood. *Demand for Hemp Minis is high. Ships nationwide.