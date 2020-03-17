Shop Every Dreamy Piece From R29's New Loungewear Line
Because we believe great style should come easy, we made loungewear! Spotlighting versatile, luxe-feeling essentials in planet-friendly fabrics, and an inclusive size range of XS - 4X, our new print-happy separates, robes, and slip dresses take laid-back dressing to the next level. Here, see every piece — designed with valuable input from readers like you — to wear while lounging, working, dreaming, anything goes.
Photographs by Chloe Horseman; Styled by Jessi Frederick; Hair by Karla Serrano; Makeup by Dihan FC
Modeled by Seung Chun, Laurise McMillian, Krysten Sinclair at Wilhelmina Models
Opener, Seung: Pamela Love Small Beaumont Earrings, $160, available at PamelaLove.com. Laurise: Laura Lombardi Round Hoop Earrings, $98, available at LauratLombardi.com. Krysten: Laura Lombardi Calle Necklace, $210, available at LauratLombardi.com