With our favorite outdoor and social activities still remarkably limited, it's no surprise that we've pivoted from planning festive fall house parties to reassembling our homes to be as comfortable as a worn-in sweater. Instead of plotting the next sunny vay-cay, we're scouring the interwebs for comfort-inducers like loungewear sets, wellness gadgets, and cozy autumnal bedding, that make staying put indoors just a little sweeter. That ol' phrase about the home being a holy place has never been more valid and one of the easiest ways to induce that vibe is with an assortment of candles.
Soy candles burn cleaner and produce less soot than paraffin, reducing the amount of indoor pollutants. Never fear: there are a plethora of soy-based candles on the market today that are made both house-friendly and delightfully scented. We're talking vanilla bakery, sultry amber, and morning dew scents — just to name a few. Ahead, our picks for the best-smelling soy candles to light up your living room and your life.
