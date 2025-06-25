7 Shoe Trends To Put Your Best Foot Forward This Summer
Shoes — sandals, ballet flats, loafers, you name it — have the potential to make or break your whole look. As such, if you’re on a mission to level up your summer style, you can’t go wrong with refreshing your footwear rotation. Though there’s always a time and place for, say, classic white sneakers, we suggest taking a step — quite literally — outside your comfort zone by trying out summer's biggest shoe trends, which are all over the map.
Firstly, designers are harking back to the past, introducing new iterations of footwear from bygone decades. One notable example? Retro sneakers. With slim silhouettes and bold, punchy colors, these vintage-looking kicks are real head-turners, as proven on the spring/summer 2025 runways at shows like Miu Miu, Proenza Schouler, and Loewe. Meanwhile (perhaps much to the dismay of some millennials out there), late-2000s-inspired gladiator sandals have made a major comeback this season. However, the latest styles are a far cry from the uber-high silhouettes once loved by the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Rihanna. And for something a bit more refined, turn your attention to of-the-moment woven shoes — from ballet flats to slide-on sandals, footwear is getting the artisanal treatment this summer.
Without further ado, scroll onward for a rundown of summer 2025’s top shoe trends. Put your best (and most stylish) foot forward this season.
Summer 2025 Shoe Trend: Gladiator Sandals
The rumors are true: Gladiator sandals of yore are popping up everywhere this summer, albeit in shorter variations than the knee-length styles popular in the 2000s and 2010s. In step with the return of the boho fashion aesthetic, the trend ran the gamut on the runways, spotted in the form of studded versions (at Isabel Marant) and minimalist looks (debuted at Khaite). To keep the look more grounded, style the shoes with a slouchy bag and denim shorts.
Summer 2025 Shoe Trend: Retro Sneakers
Following 2024’s Puma Speedcat craze, more low-profile retro-inspired runners — many of which look like they’re straight out of the ‘70s — are now infiltrating the fashion scene, thanks to the style’s strong presence on the catwalks. Always ahead of the curve, Miu Miu introduced the vintage vibe in vibrant shades like hot pink, turquoise, and butter yellow. Miuccia Prada also designed deep purple suede sneakers with a metal toe for Prada. And should you prefer a high-top silhouette, there’s a good chance the ultra-colorful pairs at Loewe will strike your fancy.
Summer 2025 Shoe Trend: Woven Styles
Woven accessories are synonymous with summer, so it makes perfect sense as that homespun-looking footwear is in high demand this season. For spring/summer 2025, the look made an appearance at Jacquemus, Stella McCartney, and Gabriela Hearst shows. One major draw of a woven shoe? They provide the breathability and drama of the mesh look without being entirely see-through.
Summer 2025 Shoe Trend: Boat Shoes
The fisherman aesthetic has taken over every facet of our wardrobes, and footwear is no exception. From the white and navy boat shoes at Loewe to Monse’s shiny brown pair, these new summer silhouettes have made one thing clear: Designers want you to set sail in style. And if you’re not near the beach or lake this season, you can give these practical shoes a downtown chic vibe with a breezy button-up and edgy leather shorts.
Summer 2025 Shoe Trend: Embellished-Toe Pairs
For spring/summer 2025, luxury labels gave the term “twinkle toes” a new meaning. At Chanel, Fendi, and Balmain, shoes festooned with rhinestones, pearls, and beads took center stage. Whether in the form of flat sandals or heeled mules, consider these babies the perfect plus-one for an upcoming wedding — they won’t go unnoticed.
Summer 2025 Shoe Trend: Jelly Sandals
Ready or not, the jelly sandals trend is back for round two this summer, with big-name designers turning the cute style on its head. Chloé, for one, propelled the look into high-fashion territory with its heeled thong sandals. Lacoste, meanwhile, leaned into the trendy fisherman sandal look. Though these shoes may conjure up images of frivolous childhood moments, they are more than apt for adults now, too, with a silhouette for every aesthetic.
Summer 2025 Shoe Trend: Snakeprint Styles
Snakeskin is giving leopard print a run for its money — at least in the footwear department. This season, fashion houses cracked the code for timeless yet fresh silhouettes featuring the sumptuous design. Jil Sander did so with its Western-esque boots, while Dries Van Noten designed a slingback wedge with a curvy heel. Make a snakeskin shoe the pièce de résistance of your summer outfits, whether you’re dressing for the office or a date.
