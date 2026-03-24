Spring 2026 Shoe Trends Are Freakier Than Ever: See Our Top 9
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As fashion moves away from the clutches of “quiet luxury” and minimalist beige looks, footwear is feeling more fun than ever. In fact, shoes are in their freaky era.
“Everyone is embracing their whimsy. We’ve moved past quiet luxury, and we're even numb to logo mania. Style right now is about self-expression, individuality, and having fun with what you wear,” designer Larissa Muehleder tells Refinery29 of what’s defining today’s shoe trends.
This spring, the coolest kicks are a spirited extension of the self, whether they’re a classic silhouette made with a non-traditional material or a retro style that’s been reborn. We’re not just talking about Tabis, traditionally Japanese footwear with a split-toe, which have been popularized by Maison Margiela. Instead, this season’s eccentric styles toy with the familiar to create something fresh, whether they came from a runway or seem more inspired by street style.
Read on for the top shoe trends that will dominate the transitional season, like high-vamp heels on the brink of a viral explosion thanks to Chanel’s revival, as well as playfully embellished styles that make florals actually feel groundbreaking for spring.
“Everyone is embracing their whimsy. We’ve moved past quiet luxury, and we're even numb to logo mania. Style right now is about self-expression, individuality, and having fun with what you wear,” designer Larissa Muehleder tells Refinery29 of what’s defining today’s shoe trends.
This spring, the coolest kicks are a spirited extension of the self, whether they’re a classic silhouette made with a non-traditional material or a retro style that’s been reborn. We’re not just talking about Tabis, traditionally Japanese footwear with a split-toe, which have been popularized by Maison Margiela. Instead, this season’s eccentric styles toy with the familiar to create something fresh, whether they came from a runway or seem more inspired by street style.
Read on for the top shoe trends that will dominate the transitional season, like high-vamp heels on the brink of a viral explosion thanks to Chanel’s revival, as well as playfully embellished styles that make florals actually feel groundbreaking for spring.
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Low-Profile Sneakers
We’re in an era of “minimalist and slim sneakers that are more so lifestyle silhouettes and not designed for working out,” according to women's sports expert and editor Vinciane Ngomsi. Rather than the bejeweled kicks or chunky dad shoes of recent years, today’s favorite sneakers have gone back to basics, usually championing a slim, low profile that feels reminiscent of nostalgic styles.
In the same vein, ballerina sneakers — often shortened to “sneakerinas” and also made with thin soles — are having their moment amid this retro-style revival. “There’s a softness and romanticism that continues to evolve in really fresh ways with this [ballet-inspired] aesthetic, and it takes us back to the dance aerobics of the ‘80s,” Muehleder says.
In the same vein, ballerina sneakers — often shortened to “sneakerinas” and also made with thin soles — are having their moment amid this retro-style revival. “There’s a softness and romanticism that continues to evolve in really fresh ways with this [ballet-inspired] aesthetic, and it takes us back to the dance aerobics of the ‘80s,” Muehleder says.
Strappy Sandals
Strappy sandals, with or without heels, are a reliable springtime classic, at least when “fake spring” is over. What makes the look stand out today is how it’s been tweaked from the typically neutral-hued leather version to something more personality-forward. The coolest strappy sandals right now feature dainty straps, colorful finishes, and jewelry-inspired details. “Even with simpler outfits, people want one piece that feels like a conversation starter and right now, that piece is either the handbag or the shoe,” stylist and Vin. designer Claudia Li Johnson says. Strappy sandals are an easy way to get the job done.
High-Vamp Heels
Interestingly, a more modest-looking heel has been taking over fashion. Enter, high-vamp heels, distinct for their uppers that cover a noticeable amount of the top of the foot. These, also known as glove pumps, are no longer your grandma's heels.
Instead, today’s versions of these vintage-inspired shoes are being made to feel fresh as designers reimagine them in funky colors and singular heel shapes. Chanel — which seems to have been on the lips of all the fashion girls when its spring collection hit shelves mid-March, designed by Creative Director Matthieu Blazy — gave the look a boost thanks to its own array of high-vamp heels.
Instead, today’s versions of these vintage-inspired shoes are being made to feel fresh as designers reimagine them in funky colors and singular heel shapes. Chanel — which seems to have been on the lips of all the fashion girls when its spring collection hit shelves mid-March, designed by Creative Director Matthieu Blazy — gave the look a boost thanks to its own array of high-vamp heels.
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Breathable Ballet Flats: Mesh, Jelly, & Crochet
The mesh ballet flat moment may have first exploded years ago, thanks to then-creative director Pieter Mulier’s new Alaïa design, but the look is still going strong, albeit with modifications. Breathable, sheer styles remain trendy this spring, and it’s not just about mesh anymore. Jelly and crochet, which tend to channel a more fun and colorful vibe, are now dominating.
Getting ballet flats in jelly materials can also be a lifehack for saving cash when buying designer. After all, they tend to be the cheaper option when looking for a “luxury” version of the ballet flat. For example, just look at Jimmy Choo's jelly flat that retails for $495 in comparison to a similar style made in leather that sells for $950.
Getting ballet flats in jelly materials can also be a lifehack for saving cash when buying designer. After all, they tend to be the cheaper option when looking for a “luxury” version of the ballet flat. For example, just look at Jimmy Choo's jelly flat that retails for $495 in comparison to a similar style made in leather that sells for $950.
Slingback Spring
It’s a slingback spring. Though the heeled design of these shoes seems antithetical to comfort, these are a favorite for exactly that reason. Thanks to their mostly open foot and typically lower heel, slingbacks are a great choice for that in-between weather where you still want to walk with ease.
“As a designer, it genuinely makes me happy to see women embracing their inner child,” Muehleder, who launched her eponymous line in 2014, says. “Authenticity doesn’t have an age limit. Style comes from what ignites joy in you, not what you think is expected of you.”
There's no one right way to wear slingbacks. Pick your color and heel height based on what feels best for your personal style. A butter yellow slingback with a kitten heel does just as well as a designer pair that’s slightly taller with bows sewn onto the sides.
“As a designer, it genuinely makes me happy to see women embracing their inner child,” Muehleder, who launched her eponymous line in 2014, says. “Authenticity doesn’t have an age limit. Style comes from what ignites joy in you, not what you think is expected of you.”
There's no one right way to wear slingbacks. Pick your color and heel height based on what feels best for your personal style. A butter yellow slingback with a kitten heel does just as well as a designer pair that’s slightly taller with bows sewn onto the sides.
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Peep-Toe Mules
Heels this spring will strongly feature a flash of toe, but rather than full-on pumps, it’s all about mules. These trendy peep-toe styles shine best in buttery leathers, decadent satins, and shimmery patents. For Li Johnson, this shoe's appeal is in the balance between its jolt of newness with what’s familiar. “It feels less expected than a classic pump, but just as easy to wear,” she adds.
Thong Sandals
Flip flops have cast a spell on today’s fashion scene. These thong heels inspired by the classic, relaxed warm-weather shoe seem to be everywhere. Designer labels like Balenciaga and Michael Kors made them a focal point in footwear on their respective Spring/Summer 2026 runways. The best part? Trendy thong sandals don’t all look one way. There’s a great diversity in the shoppable shapes, fabrications, and finishes of this style. Each can be its own conversation starter.
The Embellished Shoe
Sneakers may be in a more pared-back era, but there’s a genre of heels that’s unmistakably on the opposite side of that spectrum. It’s a fun moment in footwear, where “pieces with embellished finishes, appliqués, and anything that speaks before you do [have] become highly covetable,” Ngomsi tells Refinery29.
Heels with pom poms and naturalistic adornments — like Dior’s highly anticipated lily-decorated heels — are queen. Florals for spring might actually feel groundbreaking for once thanks to these beautiful facsimile flowers sewn onto the shoe. These “just instantly make an outfit feel more unique and whimsical,” Li Johnson adds.
Heels with pom poms and naturalistic adornments — like Dior’s highly anticipated lily-decorated heels — are queen. Florals for spring might actually feel groundbreaking for once thanks to these beautiful facsimile flowers sewn onto the shoe. These “just instantly make an outfit feel more unique and whimsical,” Li Johnson adds.
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Toe-Ring Sandals
Perhaps near or at the top of the freaky footwear food chain are toe-ring sandals, which range from being heeled or being low to the ground, but always have some sort of contraption encircling the big toe. These feel playful, without being too fussy or putting comfort on the line. Rather than being born from a long list of recent runways, these feel like a continuation of recent years’ hit shoes. But the ones popular in 2026 span a wider range of styles embellished with jewelry-like touches to plain leather pieces.
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