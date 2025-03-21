ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT

Spring 2025 Shoe Trends: From Retro Clogs to Luxe Sandals

Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Last Updated March 21, 2025, 11:44 AM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
When it comes to shoe trends for spring 2025, expect the unexpected. Designers are pushing boundaries and redefining what’s considered classic, leaning into fresh silhouettes, tactile textures, and bold statements that make footwear feel like the main event rather than just an outfit’s finishing touch. From airy pointed toes to boxing sneakers that blur the lines between sport and style, there’s something for everyone — whether your vibe is understated minimalism or unapologetic maximalism.

While quiet luxury is still holding its ground, with comfort sandals taking on an achingly chic pragmatism, other trends are swinging in the opposite direction — from nostalgic gladiators and clogs to snake prints slithering in as the new neutral. Materials are also getting an upgrade. Woven leather is replacing the more casual raffia styles, lending a more refined and luxe feel that’s as fitting for the office as it is for a weekend getaway. A few tried-and-true staples hold their ground this season, too — think ‘90s minimalist thongs, fisherman sandals, and loafers with a lighter and brighter feel.

Above all, spring 2025 is about blending boldness with ease, and the top 10 trends ahead balance both effortlessly.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Clog Sandals

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
It was only a matter of time before clogs got the spring treatment. This season’s clog sandals channel the boho spirit with open toes and studded hardware detailing — perfect for adding that grounded, earthy vibe to lighter looks without losing their signature sturdiness.
Dr. Scholl’s
Original Wood-bottom Sandals
$120.00
Anthropologie
Free People
Front Row Wrap Clogs
$168.00
Free People
Dolce Vita
Yalah Heels Off White Leather
$160.00
Dolce Vita

Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Lighter Loafers

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
Say goodbye to heavy-duty loafers — spring’s sleeker iterations are here. Brighter colors, airy materials, and streamlined shapes give these classics a warm-weather refresh that still feels structured and refined.
Banana Republic
Leather Moccasin Loafer
$240.00
Banana Republic
M.Gemi
The Sacca Donna
$298.00
M.Gemi
Rothy's
The Boat Shoe
$119.00
Rothy's

Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Fisherman Sandals

Photo: Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti.
Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
There’s no denying it: fisherman sandals are having a major moment (blame it on the trending Fisherman Aesthetic). High on search lists and even higher on R29 reader wish lists, these leather essentials pair perfectly with everything from flowy dresses to cropped jeans, proving their versatile appeal.
Madewell
The Milano Fisherman Sandal
$128.00
Madewell
Everlane
The Day Fisherman Sandal
$168.00
Everlane
Mansur Gavriel
Slingback Fisherman Sandal
$425.00
Nordstrom

Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Gladiator Sandals

Photo: SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
Photo: Peter White/Getty Images.
Like it or not, gladiators are making their comeback — and they’re louder than ever. Whether it’s calf-high straps, embellishments galore, or minimalist takes like Old Navy’s versatile black leather pair, this boho trend is officially back in action.
Bernardo
Hero Gladiator Sandals
$298.00
Anthropologie
Zara
Limited Edition Suede Studded Sandals
$169.01
Zara
Old Navy
Faux-leather Gladiator Sandals
$20.99$29.99
Old Navy

Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Thong Sandals

Photo: Courtesy of Alaia.
Photo: Peter White/Getty Images.
Consider this your reminder to refresh a closet staple. The ‘90s minimalist thong is still going strong, offering that barely-there vibe in updated silhouettes — some essentials never go out of style.
COS
Toe-post Heeled Sandals
$190.00
COS
Abercrombie
Thong Kitten Heel Sandals
$70.00
Abercrombie
Gap
Block Heel Sandals
$58.00$64.95
Gap

Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Woven Wonders

Photo: Courtesy of Gabriela Hearst.
Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
Leather weaving just got an upgrade. Forget the typical raffia styles — this trend leans luxe with braided leather flats, mules, and sandals that feel more refined and versatile, taking you seamlessly from the office to a beachside escape.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Larroudé
Dew Drop Macrame Mule In Burnt Umber Leather
$330.00
Larroudé
Margaux
The Woven Paz
$290.00
Margaux
Staud
Rete Sandals
$395.00
Shopbop

Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Snake Print

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
Photo: Zoé Joubert.
Slither your way into spring with snake print — this season’s unexpected neutral. Earthy brown and beige tones make it surprisingly versatile, offering an effortless way to add visual interest to monochrome and muted outfits.
Reformation
Ulla Ballet Flat
$268.00
Reformation
Mango
Animal-print Open-back Leather Heeled Shoes
$179.99
Mango
H&M
Sandals
$39.99
H&M

Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Luxe Comfort Sandals

Photo: Courtesy of Tod's.
Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.
Minimal pragmatism meets elegance with this season’s luxe comfort sandals. It’s that effortless nonchalance — the kind that says, “I can’t be bothered to wear anything uncomfortable,” yet somehow looks impeccably put together. Whether you opt for sleek leather straps or buttery-soft suede, these sandals strike the balance between quiet luxury and laid-back ease.
J.Crew
New Colbie Sandals
$198.00
J.Crew
Jonak Paris
Cross-strap Sandals
$180.00
Jonak Paris
Emme Parsons
Aya
$495.00
Emme Parsons

Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Boxing Sneakers 

Photo: Courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester.
Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
Punch up your look with boxing sneakers — the slim-fitting yet ultra-bold alternative to chunky trainers. With lace-up designs and hyper-thin soles, they channel sporty minimalism while still bringing fashion-forward energy to any outfit.
Steve Madden
Paxtin White Multi
$109.95
Steve Madden
Ralph Lauren
The High Top Pony Ballerina Sneaker
$268.00
Ralph Lauren
adidas by Stella McCartney
Rasant V3 Fringed Vegan-trimmed Canvas Sne...
$222.00
Net-A-Porter

Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Pointed Toes

Photo: Courtesy of Tibi.
Photo: Courtesy of Khaite.
Spring’s take on pointed toes is all about balance — sharp silhouettes softened with lighter fabrics and walkable heel heights. Ganni’s lace-up mules and Tibi’s raffia details hit the mark, delivering just the right mix of edge and ease.
& Other Stories
Leather Slingback Kitten Heels
$149.00
& Other Stories
Ganni
Off-white Lace-up Mules
$625.00
Ganni
Tibi
Wilder Flat
$495.00
Tibi
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

More from Trends

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT