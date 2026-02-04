The 2026 Shoe Trends Dominating The Market
The rumors are true: Fashion is transporting us back to 2016. For proof, look no further than the nostalgic shoe trends making a comeback. After seasons and seasons of minimalism and quiet luxury, consumers are returning to a more expressive way of clothing themselves in 2026, and they’re starting from the feet up.
“There’s a real appetite right now for dressing with more emotion and intention, and less interest in things that feel disposable,” says Miista CEO and founder Laura Villasenin. “It's all about balance: Soft but strong, familiar yet a little unsettling, traditional but rebellious. That contrast feels very honest — it’s how people want to show up now. You can be refined and strange all at once.”
There are a slew of shoe trends making waves in the new year. From 3D flowers at Dior and Proenza Schouler that look like they were picked by hand, to gothic details fueled by brands like Alexander McQueen, as well as inspiration derived from this year’s color trends and Margot Robbie’s stellar Wuthering Heights press run, this season’s footwear is all about using your wardrobe to convey who you are to the world.
“For a lot of people heading into 2026, that kind of dressing feels empowering — choosing pieces with character, story, and a point of view, rather than just following what’s next,” Villasenin says. However, don’t just take our word for it. Keep reading for a list of subversive shoe trends that will make your outfits feel very now indeed.
Goth Glamour
Between the promotion campaign for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights movie and a very specific shade of dark plum noir trending upward, 2026 is all about dark romance. This includes goth-inspired footwear with buckles, grommets, studs, and witchy lace-up vamps. Margot Robbie recently donned a pair of edgy rosary sandals from the new Alexander McQueen collection during her expectedly epic press run, while Studio Constance and Skall Studio embraced the edge with deconstructed ballet flats and lattice detailing during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Miista showed a lineup of striking silhouettes for spring 2026 that certainly fit the bill — and come with New York City first lady Rama Duwaji’s seal of approval.
“Our designs often sit outside traditional ideas of ‘prettiness,’ favoring strong, sculptural shapes and an outsider energy that resonates with people who see fashion as a form of self-expression rather than a way of fitting in,” says Villasenin. And while Miista shoes may be polarizing, she adds that is precisely the point: “The ‘ugly’ or ‘weird’ label is not just about provocation for its own sake but more about doing things differently –– challenging fashion’s business-as-usual practices and creating pieces with care, intention, and longevity.”
A Cut That Fits Like a Glove
Glove pumps were initially popular during the 1980s, and earned an aughts-era revival thanks to the hipster set. Designers have since adapted that nostalgic V-cut silhouette to complement flats and strappy sandals, too. Brands of all sizes, including heritage fashion houses like Balenciaga and Chanel, are embracing a high vamp for 2026 to accentuate the shape of the wearer’s foot. Cool-girl labels like Moschino, Khaite, and The Attico took a bolder approach with playful animal prints and exaggerated features. The key to successfully pulling these shoes off IRL is wearing them with leg-baring hemlines like skirts and dresses, allowing your footwear to really shine through.
Flat Sock Boots
Last year’s boxing boot trend set the stage for a more prim and polished throwback in 2026. Enter the sock boot. Perhaps you remember the 2016 version of this boot, and how the structureless silhouette looks great with pretty much anything. Opting for a leather or suede pair à la Courreges, Lemaire, and Ann Demeulemeester will earn you plenty of sartorial mileage. Those looking for something playful should opt for a floppy moccasin style like the sock boots from the Louis Vuitton runway. Either way, layer these kicks under dresses or wide-leg pants for well-balanced proportions.
Updated PVC
If you needed confirmation that 2026 is the new 2016, the resurgence of PVC footwear really seals the deal. It feels like just yesterday that see-through heels and boots were everywhere. They’re now back thanks to the likes of Chloé and Maison Margiela — the latter of whom updated their signature Tabi shoes with a nearly invisible outline. Take styling cues from Loewe by layering colorful hosiery underneath your PVC shoes for a dynamic look that you can customize again and again.
Sculptural Wedges
Stilettos not your thing? Try sculptural wedges as an equally glamorous alternative. This season, Isabel Marant and Lanvin seamlessly blended practicality and style with discreet and manageable heel heights. Balmain and DSquared2’s interpretations offer stark contrasts, with phantom heels and thigh-high shafts that are a lot more wearable than you may think. Subtle yet artful details bring a necessary update to an otherwise retro silhouette. Leverage your next pair of wedges to give longline trousers and floor-sweeping dresses an instant lift.
Soft Sneakers
Gone are the days of chunky, dad sneakers dominating the market. Their replacement is both sleek and malleable for the seasons ahead. Soft sneakers are having a huge moment, both on and off of the runway, with designers like Dries Van Noten, Prada, and Jacquemus leveraging stripes and satin to create a derby-like effect. Miu Miu has your next vacation covered with a canvas and jute style that will take you from beach to street with ease. Looking for a mid-range option? Alo’s retro-inspired Sunset sneaker has become a fan favorite among influencers and editors alike. The best part about these shoes is their versatility; wear them with everything from tailored trousers and flared leggings to an off-duty dress.
3D Petals
While Loewe and Cult Gaia have been producing floral heels for a few seasons, three-dimensional petals are popping up all over the runway in a way that feels fresh for 2026. Replacing graphic prints, this modern take gives wearers a life-like look without the maintenance or mess that a real flower would require. Brands like Proenza Schouler, Christian Dior, and Rabanne incorporated colorful appliqués into their latest collections. Whether you pick giant blooms or tiny sequined posies, your outfit will be ready for spring.
Sharp-Toe Mules
Slip-on shoes are timeless, but when designed with a prominent toe shape that protrudes from underneath pants and long dresses, they can feel a lot more of the moment. Statement mules from Victoria Beckham and Acne Studio’s respective collections from spring 2026 are prime examples of 2010s nostalgia with a modern twist.
