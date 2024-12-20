The 8 Shoe Trends You’ll See Everywhere In 2025

This trend lands right in the sweet spot between fantastical and practical. We’ve seen our fair share of nontraditional heels in seasons past but this year’s bunch feels even more creative. A bulbous, rock-hard clementine or a sleek, undulating wedge may seem like a bizarre (and squarely artful) thing to walk on but this new crop of heels often boasts a larger surface area, thereby increasing walkability. Tory Burch’s sculptural, curved heel made its way down the runway with ease, while Victoria Beckham’s chunky lucite heel is as sturdy as it is divine.