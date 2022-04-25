After spending the last few years cocooned in sweats and slippers and confined to the walls of our homes, a new, optimistic approach to dressing emerged at the tail-end of last year, seen on the spring/summer 2022 runways. As we approach the second half of the year, it’s clear that dopamine dressing is here to stay, trickling into every facet of fashion, including our shoes.
Bold is the name of the game, with platforms of gargantuan proportions, sculptural heel shapes, and plenty of glitz, bling, and in-your-face colors and prints reigning supreme. But while statement-making styles are having a moment back in the spotlight, flat, casual shoes are certainly not “out,” as we’re also seeing plenty of riveting takes on comfort-forward favorites like slides, sneakers, and even the classic ballet flat.
Nostalgia also plays a role in the year’s biggest shoe trends, as the Y2K revival continues to rage on and retro nods to fashion’s past reach viral status on our social feeds.
In the spirit of giving our shoe collections a spring cleaning, we partnered with Nine West to curate a list of the nine footwear trends dominating 2022. Catering to both heel lovers and the heel-averse, there’s a little something for everyone. Keep reading for a deep dive into each one.