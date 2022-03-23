I proceeded to slip on my pair of the Classic Sheer Tights which I got in a size 3X. One of my biggest qualms with tights is that the crotch area never fully comes up and sits where it is supposed to. There's always a drop crotch in other tights I've tried which makes it uncomfortable to wear for a super long period of time. These Sheertex tights did not have that issue. They went on really well and seemed to have a little bit more compression than other pairs of everyday sheer tights I've worn.