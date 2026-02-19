Shark’s New SilkiPro Made My Wavy Hair Straight & Glossy In Minutes
As a beauty editor of ten years, I’ve been a guest at a fair share of hair tool launch events, from blow-out brushes that are like having your own personal hairstylist, to curling irons that use clever mechanisms to draw your hair in and form a perfect tousle. But none have drawn as many collective “Oohs” and “Ahhs” from my editor peers as Shark’s new SilkiPro.
I know what you’re thinking: another hair tool? And you’d have a fair point. In recent years, Shark has unveiled the Glam AirStyling System, Glossi Hot Tool, and the FlexStyle Drying and Styling System (a personal favorite of mine). But the SilkiPro Straight is different. No, really — it straightened my thick, wavy hair in ten minutes flat when it usually takes 30. But more on that later.
What is Shark’s SilkiPro Straight and what are the benefits?
Shark’s SilkiPro is a wet-to-dry straightener and blowdryer in one. Imagine your current flat iron had discreet vents inside that released warm air for a smoother finish with every pass, and you’ve got the idea.
At the bottom of the tool, there’s a slide-up button that lets you select a mode for wet or damp hair, which emits heated airflow — with the intensity controlled via a separate button. There’s another mode for dry hair, which relies solely on the ceramic straightening plates, without additional airflow. In other words, it combines everything you love about a flat iron — quick, high-shine results — with the benefits of a blowdry brush like less frizz and a smoother finish.
Perhaps the most brilliant feature is the built-in blowdryer. You can lock the tool closed, and the airflow comes out from the sides, letting you rough-dry your hair before styling.
What makes Shark’s SilkiPro Straight special?
At Shark’s launch event, I was lucky enough to see the tool in action on two models — one with very thick, curly hair and another with fine, wavy hair. LA-based hairstylist Jay Birmingham was on hand to demonstrate, and I was mesmerized by how quickly it slid through the first model’s curls, leaving a sleek handful of hair in just a couple of passes.
According to Birmingham, this is largely thanks to the smart, inconspicuous slots inside the tool, which accommodate combs in three different sizes — all included with the tool. Birmingham explained that if you usually “chase” your straightener with a comb or brush to achieve a smooth, sleek finish, there’s no need anymore — it’s essentially built in. The larger wide-tooth comb is especially brilliant for thick, curly, and coily hair.
On the model with finer, straighter hair, Birmingham demonstrated how to create flat-iron waves by clamping the straightener on the hair and twisting it downward. When he released, it produced the most effortless tousled look.
What’s the difference between Shark’s SilkiPro Straight and the Dyson AirStrait?
Now, you’re probably wondering how the SilkiPro compares to Dyson’s AirStrait. While they look similar at first glance, they’re actually quite different. The AirStrait doesn’t have ceramic hot plates, whereas the SilkiPro does. This means you can use it without airflow on dry hair to straighten, create waves, or touch up your style. If you ask me, it’s also lighter and perhaps quieter — and unlike the Dyson, it comes with those aforementioned slide-in combs.
Dyson’s hallmark is that its tools don’t cause heat damage, so you might assume the ceramic plates on the SilkiPro would fry your hair like a traditional straightener. Fortunately, the SilkiPro has heat sensors that adjust the temperature automatically when it gets too hot, lending silky results without split ends. Of course, repeatedly going over a section or holding the plates down for too long can still cause damage, but because it works so quickly, one or two slow passes is usually enough. (And I always recommend heat protection.)
In terms of results, Dyson’s tool leaves hair looking more naturally straight and swishy, while Shark’s makes mine look sleek and pin-straight. If you have layers, and you like a tool that gives your lengths some movement, the former might be a better option, or one of Shark’s round blowdry brushes.
At $249.99, it’s not exactly budget-friendly, but it is slightly more affordable than the AirStrait.
What to know about Shark’s SilkiPro Straight Wet to Dry Straightener + Rapid Blow Dryer
• A straightener-meets-blowdryer featuring different levels of airflow and temperature-controlled ceramic plates for straightening, blow-drying, and creating waves.
• Comes with three slide-in comb attachments: a wide-tooth comb for curly or coily hair, a gentle comb for natural straight styles, and a precision comb for maximum tension.
• Lightweight, quiet, and suitable for all hair types.
How do you use Shark’s SilkiPro Straight?
Although “wet” is in the name, SilkiPro is best used on damp or towel-dried hair. I used the blowdryer function to rough-dry my hair to about 90% dry before switching to the “For WET Hair” setting on medium heat with full airflow. Happily, you can choose both the temperature and airflow level to suit you.
I have one stubborn step-like wave at the back of my head, which hairstylists usually struggle to smooth with a blowdryer and round brush, but this smoothed them out in just two passes. The chunky ceramic plates, combined with the extra airflow, work together to make hair silky, straight, and soft without much effort.
While the tool itself looks quite large, I can confirm that because the ceramic plates extend all the way to the tip, it’s easy to reach the roots and smooth out frizz and flyaways. I managed to straighten all my hair in just 10 minutes, when it usually takes me 30. Some might call it sorcery, but I know Shark has been quietly perfecting this behind the scenes for years.
Beyond the smart plates and directed airflow, the gentle comb attachment helped the tool glide through my knotty hair like a hot knife through butter. I also love that the tool quiets down when you put it down and starts up again when you pick it up, making it less overstimulating.
Will it replace my trusty Shark Glossi? I think so — once I’ve grown my layers out. I prefer a blunt cut with straight hair on me. That said, my friends with curly hair are already eyeing it up, so who knows how long I’ll be able to hold onto it...
Where can you get SilkiPro Straight?
