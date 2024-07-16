Women Are Now Filming The Messy Endings In Their Lives

Other women have had similarly affirming experiences. Gabrielle Dawson, 28, from Michigan posted a recording of her losing her job via Zoom (recording a video call with the consent of only one party is legal in only some states of the US; others require all parties to consent). “I started recording because I felt like something was going to happen,” she says. “It’s not every day HR and the general manager want to talk to you on your day off. I didn’t know I would be laid off but I decided to share it on TikTok because I’ve seen other layoff videos.” She began getting messages from family members who’d seen the video because it had gained thousands of views overnight. “The next day when I got back on the app, I was getting swallowed up by the comments, including negative ones too. But I also had people telling me about job openings and how they were going through the same thing.” Dawson wishes she’d waited a few more days before posting but ultimately doesn’t regret it. The video is still online.