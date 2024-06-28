Sha’Carri Richardson Is Officially An Olympian, Proving The Comeback Is Better Than The Setback

Sha'Carri Richardson is officially an Olympian. After the controversy surrounding her Olympic run in 2021, the 24-year-old defied all odds and secured her spot on Team USA during the track and field team trials on Saturday, June 22. Richardson qualified for the Paris Olympics in July after sprinting to first place in the women's 100-meter dash. In an emotional race across the finish line, Richardson achieved the fastest women's 100-meter time in the world this year at 10.71 seconds. Her record-breaking achievement followed the buzz surrounding her first-place finish in a qualifying heat the day before. This career defining moment is one of many for the gifted runner. Her track record is stellar and she ranks as the world’s fourth female track and field star. The Dallas native quickly rose to fame for her lightning speed and signature style. Sports fans often compare the athlete to Olympic gold medalist Florence Griffth Joyner, also known as Flo-Jo, who was also recognized as one of the fastest Black female sprinters of all time. Richardson embodies Flo-Jo’s spirit with her long nails and unique hairstyles and looks primed for a similar track record. It’s also Richardson’s ability to rise after a major setback and resume the upward trajectory of her athletic career that makes the athlete’s Olympic bid a must-watch — because not all Black athletes are given grace.
In a video of her first heat race at the US Olympic Track & Field trials, Richardson slightly tripped out of the starting blocks of the race. The athlete’s shoelace was untied, but she continued running with her eye on the finish line. Despite the unforeseen circumstances early on, Richardson won the race with the fastest time of 10.88 seconds. Afterward, Richardson spoke with NBC News about her triumph despite the hiccups. "I definitely didn't have the start I've been training to have in this moment," Richardson said. "But still not panicking, staying patient and knowing that no matter what's going on to continue to run my race," she continued. Despite the obstacles she faced, her managing to still finish on top proves that she wasn’t going to let anyone get in the way of her dream to be an Olympian.
In 2021, Richardson was set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics after running the 100-meter dash in an outstanding 10.86 seconds. With her bright orange hair and signature decorated long nails, the then-21-year-old flew down the track for a chance at winning gold. After qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, her career-defining moment was quickly snatched away a week later. Headlines broke announcing that Richardson tested positive for THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. She faced a one-month suspension as a result. Outrage from supporters and non-sports fans swiftly followed after the announcement. Richardson’s inability to move forward due to an outdated policy was not only frustrating to learn but also upsetting to witness. The public’s perception of marijuana has shifted drastically throughout the years, which has resulted in its decriminalization and legalization across several states. The nation’s cannabis industry is steadily booming with industry sales expected to reach an estimated $32.4 billion in 2024. Despite the growing acceptance of the substance, Richardson’s disqualification seemed unjust (and equally ridiculous) at the time. While the athlete received an overwhelming amount of support, she was also met with harsh criticisms that went as far to suggest that her mishap failed an entire community.
Richardson later revealed in an interview on The Today Show that she used the substance as a coping mechanism after finding out about the unexpected death of her biological mother while she was competing in the Olympic trials in Oregon. She started the interview by taking accountability for her actions before explaining the dark headspace she was in at the time. "I have to go in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain…who am I to tell you how to cope when you're dealing with a pain or you're dealing with a struggle that you've never experienced before or that you never thought you would have to deal with," she said.
Richardson's resilience started way before she earned another chance at bringing home Olympic gold.
Up until recently, there was little discussion surrounding athletes and their mental health. Because athletes are harshly judged by their physicalities or performance, there is little consideration for the pain that is unseen. They are not invincible to life’s stressors. In fact, there is more of a chance they are more prone to internal challenges. From the pressures to perform at such a high level to constant fan criticisms, the high expectations can be a heavy load to carry. If anything, athletes in search of an ounce of relief shouldn't be up for debate.
Weed is legal in nearly half of U.S. states, including Oregon, where it's permissible medically and for people at least 21 years old. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency restricts Olympic athletes from using cannabis despite the state's legalization. The devastating news of her suspension sent supporters into a frenzy. Several online users defended the young athlete, and many noted that there’s a stark difference between the use of steroids (a performance-enhancing drug) and weed.
Notable celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Halle Berry, and Cardi B also extended their support, urging for the decision to disqualify Richardson be reconsidered. But naysayers also took the time to criticize Richardson in the midst of her suspension. Amid the backlash about her situation, her response to the incident remained consistent: “I am human,” Richardson tweeted.
Richardson's reminder to the public that she is a human being with feelings reflects how little society views athletes that way. Like everyone else, athletes have personal lives that, contrary to popular belief, aren't picture-perfect. They hurt, they cry, they need breaks and deserve grace, just like us all. Disregarding an athlete's right to their emotions, feelings, and behaviors strips away the fact that there is a human on the other side of the trophies and medals. Yet, it's difficult for athletes to be viewed outside of the distorted narratives created by the public, or as anything but bulletproof vessels of athletic achievement. Too often, many are depicted as either heroes, villains, icons, or mediocres, which are unfair characterizations based on fans' minimal access to the real lives of these players.
Richardson's situation is just one of many examples where athletes (especially Black women who are also overly scrutinized) are held to a higher standard than the average individual and crucified for anything that may seem to jeopardize their chance at winning. From Serena Williams to Angel Reese, Black women athletes have constantly been condemned for how they choose to express themselves. Williams’ viral 2018 outburst at the U.S. Open shed light on the different public response for Black athletes showing emotion in comparison to their white counterparts. In the same situation where Williams was viewed as “aggressive,” a white athlete demonstrating their frustrations would be considered “passionate” for the game. Internalizing those external pressures of perfectionism and feeling the need to put on a brave face has led to multiple top-performing athletes stepping away from their respective sports for their mental health. In 2021, Simone Biles temporarily left competitive gymnastics to prioritize her wellbeing. After withdrawing from the women's team all-around final at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, she opened up about her mental health concerns that prompted the decision behind her exit. With her consistent track record of completing brilliant, award-winning routines, I can only imagine the intense feeling Biles experienced of needing to be completely flawless each time. She briefly addressed her departure in an Instagram post. "It wasn't an easy day or my best, but I got through it," she wrote. "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times." In the same year, Naomi Osaka took a step back from tennis. After declining to speak with the press during the French Open, she was subsequently fined $15,000 and threatened with expulsion. Following the interaction, Osaka took matters into her own hands and pulled out of the tournament. She later revealed her battle with depression and anxiety as the reasons behind choosing to prioritize her mental health over the sport. Biles and Osaka’s mental health break allowed them to discover radical self-care, which in return, encouraged their epic return on their own terms. Little did Richardson know she would find herself in a similar situation where choosing herself would summon her highly-anticipated return and overshadow the naysayers.
Richardson's resilience started way before she earned another chance at bringing home Olympic gold. Just last year, she was crowned the world's fastest woman after winning the 100-meter title at the track and field World Athletics Championships. In February, Nike revealed stunning photos of Richardson as the face of their collection with fashion luxury brand Jacquemus. In April, the track star unveiled one of the uniform designs for the 2024 Paris Olympics. She recently teamed up with Olay for her first-ever beauty partnership, growing her extensive portfolio of brand deals. By not letting that disqualifying setback stop her, she proved that her worth is not defined by past mistakes. In a 2023 post-race interview, the world champion said a memorable phrase that has followed her three year Olympic return. "I'm not back, I'm better," she said. While Richardson may not call this full-circle moment her comeback, it is a second chance for her to become an Olympic champion. This is also a second chance for viewers to choose to show up differently for the athlete regardless of whether she brings home the winning title. At the end of the day, what matters the most is recognizing Richardson’s humanity and — whether she wins or not — that she’s a person first, and an athlete second.