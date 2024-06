Sha’Carri Richardson Is Officially An Olympian, Proving The Comeback Is Better Than The Setback

Richardson's situation is just one of many examples where athletes (especially Black women who are also overly scrutinized) are held to a higher standard than the average individual and crucified for anything that may seem to jeopardize their chance at winning. From Serena Williams to Angel Reese, Black women athletes have constantly been condemned for how they choose to express themselves. Williams’ viral 2018 outburst at the U.S. Open shed light on the different public response for Black athletes showing emotion in comparison to their white counterparts. In the same situation where Williams was viewed as “aggressive,” a white athlete demonstrating their frustrations would be considered “passionate” for the game. Internalizing those external pressures of perfectionism and feeling the need to put on a brave face has led to multiple top-performing athletes stepping away from their respective sports for their mental health. In 2021, Simone Biles temporarily left competitive gymnastics to prioritize her wellbeing. After withdrawing from the women's team all-around final at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, she opened up about her mental health concerns that prompted the decision behind her exit. With her consistent track record of completing brilliant, award-winning routines, I can only imagine the intense feeling Biles experienced of needing to be completely flawless each time. She briefly addressed her departure in an Instagram post . "It wasn't an easy day or my best, but I got through it," she wrote. "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times." In the same year, Naomi Osaka took a step back from tennis. After declining to speak with the press during the French Open, she was subsequently fined $15,000 and threatened with expulsion. Following the interaction, Osaka took matters into her own hands and pulled out of the tournament. She later revealed her battle with depression and anxiety as the reasons behind choosing to prioritize her mental health over the sport. Biles and Osaka’s mental health break allowed them to discover radical self-care, which in return, encouraged their epic return on their own terms. Little did Richardson know she would find herself in a similar situation where choosing herself would summon her highly-anticipated return and overshadow the naysayers.