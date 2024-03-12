Sézane’s New Spring Collection Will Transport You To Italy

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Beloved for its French girl essentials, Sézane is now serving up Italian delicacies in its new spring 2024 collection, titled Ciao Roma. From embroidered tops and suede jackets to fine gold jewelry and fisherman sandals, the new collection will sartorially transport you to Italy or, better yet, have you looking like a local on your next trip there.
The second drop of Ciao Roma landed on March 10, and several pieces have already sold out. But don’t worry because we’ve rounded up our favorite clothing and accessories from the collection that are still available to shop. From luxurious matching sets to trendy handbags and under-$100 jewelry, Sézane’s collection is a treasure trove of elevated styles that’ll have you embracing la dolce vita.
Sézane Ciao Roma Matching Sets
One of the highlights of Ciao Roma is the selection of matching sets perfect for the spring. These matching blouses, day jackets, and trousers combine for easy, breezy, one-and-done looks. For a pop of color, peruse the collection’s floral-print pieces. For a more subtle look, there’s a cream double-breasted blazer and pair of trousers in a faint pinstripe print. You can also find the very chic Marena jacket available in both a rich suede and a lightweight cotton-linen blend with matching pants.
Sézane Ciao Roma Separates
Pretend like you're part of the Medici family with the romantic Medicis mini dress or take on the patchwork denim trend this warm-weather season with a button-down blouse. Or go on and pair a (drool-worthy) crochet-finish jacket with cropped printed pants or a pleated mini skirt for stylish springtime outings.
Sézane Ciao Roma Under $100 Jewelry
While, as with most Sézane offerings, the majority of the collection comes in well over $100, most of the jewelry costs less than a Benjamin (or a €100 note). From stunning statement earrings (including wavy gold hoops, marbled stones, and architectural flower pendants) to statement rings (including mother-of-pearl gems and stacked designs), these day-to-night pieces will enhance your style without hurting your wallet.
Sézane Ciao Roma Atelier Handbags
Whether you’re in need of a spacious crossbody bag for everyday life, an oversized tote bag for those long beach or sightseeing days, or a mini basket bag for al fresco cocktails and dinners, Ciao Roma has a style for every need and occasion. Plus, many styles, like the Claude bag, come in spring-ready colors like lilac.
Sézane Ciao Roma Spring Shoes
If you find yourself on the cobblestone streets of Italy and want to blend in with the locals, take their lead and stick to block-heel sandals, rather than stilettos. We’re personally a fan of the casual Florie fisherman sandal for long walking days and of the silky, striped High Carmela heels for nights out on the town.