These Are The Sexiest TV Shows Of All Time

When we sit down to watch a specific TV show, we know what we want to get out of it. We watch Girls to judge the four protagonists' questionable life decisions. We watch American Horror Story to ogle Ryan Murphy's distorted imagination. We watch Breaking Bad to sympathize with an antihero and test our own moral compasses.
If there's a show for every mood, what shows can a person watch when she wants to be turned on? There's no shortage of options. In the past decade, we've come a long way from the blurred-out sex featured on reality TV shows like The Real World. Now, pretty much every show runs the risk of becoming wildly embarrassing to watch with your parents.
In a TV landscape saturated with nudity and exposed buttocks, these shows stand out for portraying sex in interesting (and yes, explicit) ways. In some, like Masters of Sex, human sexuality is the main focus. For others, sex is part of characters' emotional journeys. Either way, it's hot.
Give into temptation. Watch these sexy TV shows.