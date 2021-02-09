13 Corsets That Are Bridgerton-Approved — & Perfect For Valentine’s Day

If you live in one of the 63 million households that have already streamed Shonda Rhimes’ Regency-era drama Bridgerton on Netflix, it’s likely that you haven’t stopped thinking about the sultry scenes between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) since — or the Regencycore fashion. With that in mind, we decided to use the forthcoming Valentine’s Day as an excuse to reenact Bridgerton’s steamiest scene — fashion-wise anyway. Enter: corsets.
Though the undergarment trend has been growing in popularity among the fashion crowd for a few seasons now, with New York-based designers Bevza, PRISCAVera, and Dion Lee all having them in recent ready-to-wear collections, it was Bridgerton’s release in December that really got the ball rolling outside of the industry. Now, corsets, both lingerie-style options and more wearable alternatives (which you can wear over shirts and dresses), are available everywhere from ASOS to Net-A-Porter.
