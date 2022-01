When it comes to partner play, it’s time to get into the (sex) swing of things. Or handcuffs! Or to dabble in massage candles , double dildos, and long-distance controlled vibrators that are all the rage in these Strange-and-Uncertain-Times. Name the coupled craving, and it’s likely the sex toy goddesses have dreamt up a way to satiate it.We’ve evolved far past the days of Sex and the City’s rabbit standard. These days, double dildos are looking pretty damn sleek. Vibrators pack fabulously non-binary energy, and their often erogenous zone-pleasing designs can seamlessly transition with you from solo masturbation to partnered sex.Shaking up your coupled sex life can be as easy and affordable as buying a blindfold, or as long-game strategic as investing in a butt plug training kit ( for the Virgos out there; we see you ). We’ve always championed vibrators as tools for autonomous orgasm, but the reality is they can also be a lighting rod into foreplay and sex with your partner(s), whether you're in a committed AF relationship or just a horny tumbleweed on a pleasure spiral (same!), each partner play toy can teach you more about your needs. Think of it as a new way of opening up your relationships.