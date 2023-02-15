How To Charge Your Sex Toys By The Light Of The Moon

Now, comes the fun and inventive part. Meditate for a few minutes and think about what you want to bring to your life. Let’s say you want a deeper relationship or someone new to date, then you can think on that whilst setting your intention. Perhaps you’re looking for a job, a better sex life, more notoriety — whatever your desires are, it’s time to be upfront and vocalize them to yourself. Write them down on a piece of parchment paper. As you are scribbling, focus intently on your goals and hopes.