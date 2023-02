How To Charge Your Sex Toys By The Light Of The Moon

Personally, when it comes to choosing your sex toys, I would use Chakrubs products because they are made of crystal and charging them under the new and full moon could lead to amazing energetic results, since the moon can cleanse and empower them. If you’re looking to add self-love or confidence to your aura, then a rose quartz wand may be the best choice for you. Or, if you want an intense sexual experience that releases tension and heals during the process of orgasming, you should try a black obsidian dildo . You can also use your own sex toys if you want or don’t have access to these.