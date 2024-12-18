Your 2025 Love & Sex Horoscope Is Here. What Really Turns You On?

Cosmic beings, 2025 is a year of sultry awakenings, raw truths and unfiltered self-discovery when it comes to love and sex. With Venus and Mars both retrograde in the first quarter of the year, and Pluto, the planet of transformation, now settled in the unconventional sign of Aquarius until 2044, all zodiac signs are being called to dig beneath the surface of our romantic and sexual desires. No more superficiality or leaning on societal standards of what’s “hot or not.” Instead, the cosmos asks us to get real about what actually turns us on — not just in others but in ourselves.
Have patriarchal norms or outdated societal expectations influenced what you seek in a partner? Do you desire someone taller, stronger or more “put together” simply because you’ve been told that’s attractive? With Pluto in Aquarius, we’re stepping into a new era of individuality where embracing our quirks and “weirdo side” becomes the ultimate aphrodisiac.
Relationships will face trials during Mars and Venus’ retrogrades, testing the strength of bonds and forcing us to confront our own flaws. It’s not just about what your partner is or isn’t doing; it’s about what you bring to the table. Are you asking for reciprocity but withholding your own generosity? Are your standards realistic, and are you willing to meet them yourself?
As Neptune, the planet of illusion, transitions out of Pisces and into Aries, and Mars, the planet of action, re-enters Leo in April, we’ll feel a fiery renewal in both love and sex, leaving behind the uncertainty of the first four months of the year. Starting on June 9, Jupiter’s epic entrance into Cancer (for a 13-month stay) makes us crave emotional security and transparency in love. While the beginning of the year will highlight what we’re turned off by during the retrograde season, the latter half is about indulging in what we deeply desire — without shame or judgment.
Keep in mind that eclipses are cosmic catalysts for transformation, and in 2025 they’ll likely mark the periods of greatest evolution in our love lives. These celestial events bring change at lightning speed, often shaking up relationships that feel stagnant, unaligned or overdue an upgrade. Lunar eclipses, in particular, tend to bring closure — if a relationship ends around this time, it’s likely because its purpose has been fulfilled.
Solar eclipses, on the other hand, open new doors, often introducing life-altering connections or reigniting passion in ways that feel fated. While these shifts can feel disorienting, it’s important to remember that eclipses are not to be feared. They’re a natural part of our personal and relational growth, helping us shed what no longer serves us and embrace the relationships that do.
During these transformative seasons, the key is to let go of control. The more we try to force relationships to stay the same, the more chaotic they may feel. Instead, lean into the process with compassion — for yourself and others. Now that we’ve learned the lessons of the North Node’s transit in Aries, we’re reminded that the most important relationship of all is the one with ourselves.
By focusing on self-love and treating yourself as your most essential partner this year (and beyond), you’ll feel grounded and secure no matter what external changes occur. Whether dismantling an unhealthy connection you’ve stubbornly held onto, or stepping into a revitalized or entirely new one by having faith in the best-case scenario, trust that this year’s cosmic shifts are aligning you with your truest desires and bringing you closer to the relationships that support your highest evolution.
Explore what this year holds for your Sun & Rising signs in love and sex.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, you’re known for your fiery passion but in 2025, love and sex will challenge you to embrace stillness. With Saturn entering your sign in May, your relationships will demand patience, and your fiery desire will need to be tempered by commitment.
Romantically, this is your year to appreciate the quieter, more “boring” aspects of love — the Sunday mornings spent in bed, the mundane yet meaningful rituals with your partner. When it comes to sex, slowing down doesn’t mean losing passion. It means savoring every sensation, exploring tantric practices or finding satisfaction in prolonged intimacy.
The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14 turns your focus toward health and wellness, and the more you take care of yourself — mind, body and soul — the sexier you’ll feel. But beware, this eclipse might have you overanalyzing every little thing, including your partner’s quirks or your own performance in the bedroom. Instead of nitpicking, lean into creating a seductive self-care routine: luxurious baths with candles, essential oils, and maybe a little solo exploration under the sheets to remind yourself of your natural fire.
By the Aries solar eclipse on March 29, your libido gets a serious upgrade. This is a sexual renaissance for you, and you’ll be radiating a magnetism that’s impossible to ignore. Use this energy to take charge in the bedroom — maybe it’s time to explore something bold, like a steamy role-play scenario or experimenting with light BDSM. This is your moment to redefine how you express your passions, unapologetically.
Once the Pisces lunar eclipse strikes September 7, you’ll feel a pull toward more soulful connections, craving intimacy that merges fantasy and emotion. And by the Virgo solar eclipse two weeks later, you’ll feel grounded in your partnerships, learning how to balance your adventurous desires with the softer side of love and intimacy.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, the final stretch of Uranus in your sign this year will amplify your eccentric side, making you irresistible. Known for your steady and sensual nature, in 2025 you’re breaking the mold. There’s a wild allure about you as you explore new dynamics in love and sex.
Your unpredictability will draw admirers like moths to a flame (especially once Jupiter and Uranus are both in Gemini in the second half of the year, stimulating your sector of security and self-esteem) but it’s not about being chaotic — it’s about letting go of your need for control. Play with spontaneity in your relationships, whether it’s trying unusual positions in the bedroom or saying yes to an out-of-the-blue fling who woos you.
The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14 has you re-evaluating how you express your passions in love. You’re a sensual being by nature but this eclipse might make you hyperaware of whether your needs — creative, emotional and sexual — are truly being met. If partnered, turn this energy into something constructive by planning an artistic, intimate date, like a pottery class or painting each other’s bodies (yes, literally). If single, flirt shamelessly but with depth, and don’t settle for lazy lovers.
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29 stirs your private passions, pulling you toward discreet, behind-closed-doors affairs. This is a great time to lean into fantasies that you might not typically share — perhaps a late-night rendezvous involving silk scarves and whispered secrets? By the Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7, a friendship or collaborative connection could unexpectedly deepen into something more sensual. And then the Virgo solar eclipse on September 21 will help you feel ready to blend playfulness with practicality, setting the stage for long-term romantic growth with a touch of spice.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, your dual nature shines brightly this year as you explore extremes in your love life. During Jupiter’s transit through your sign in the first half of the year, you’ll feel drawn to experimentation — polyamory, casual flings or exploring your sexuality.
The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14 challenges you to connect more deeply with your emotions, especially in love. This energy might make you feel self-conscious about how you communicate your desires. Let your words be your weapon of seduction. A sultry late-night text or a love letter left under your partner’s pillow could spark more heat than you’d imagine. If single, don’t overthink your approach — just speak from the heart (or wherever the desire is stirring).
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29 adds fire to your love life, encouraging bold moves. It’s time to try something daring, whether that’s a playful exhibitionist streak (private balcony escapades, anyone?) or a spontaneous road trip with a lover.
When Jupiter enters Cancer in June for a 13-month visit, you’ll suddenly crave emotional intimacy and might surprise yourself by actually committing to one person and wanting to stay committed (possibly forever?!). Sexually, this could lead to deep explorations of tantric practices or more meaningful physical connections. You’re learning to bring both playfulness and depth to your love life, and you’re allowing yourself to be vulnerable while being receptive to your partner’s vulnerability. Awww!
The Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7 could lead to you yearning for emotional vulnerability, possibly shedding light on where you’ve been holding back. And by the Virgo solar eclipse on September 21, you’ll be ready to ground your love life with a balance of tenderness and wild exploration — because who says you can’t have both?
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, 2025 brings profound healing to your love life. The first half of the year may feel introspective as Jupiter in Gemini helps you address lingering heartache or wounds as it travels through your spirituality sector. You might even experience a celibate period as you focus on clearing emotional blocks.
When Jupiter enters your sign in June for a 13-month stay, prepare for the most passionate and fulfilling romance you’ve experienced in over a decade. Sexually, you’ll feel more confident and magnetic than ever, and you’ll be luckier than most zodiac signs too, allowing you to magnetically attract — and retain — the partner(s) of your dreams. Let yourself be adored; this is your year to let love and pleasure pour into your life unapologetically. If you’re already in a relationship, you may take things to the next level during Jupiter’s stay in your sign, whether that’s moving in together, having a baby, getting engaged, adopting a child or becoming pet or plant parents.
Since you’re ruled by the moon, you’ll feel particularly influenced by this year’s eclipses. The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14 will have you craving emotional and physical connection, Cancer, but also nitpicking how you express your love. Don’t let perfectionism keep you from the intimacy you desire. Instead, channel your sensitivity into sensual nurturing — prepare a candlelit dinner, offer a lingering massage or surprise your partner with a playlist of songs that say all the things you’re too shy to.
Two weeks later, the Aries solar eclipse on March 29 is your cosmic permission slip to unleash your wild side. If single, say yes to an exciting fling or a bold pursuit of someone who ignites your passion. If coupled, explore something thrilling, like power play in the bedroom, or heat things up with a new location for your rendezvous (the kitchen counter has been waiting).
The Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7 brings spiritual depth to your connections, reminding you that the best intimacy combines emotional vulnerability with physical desire. By the Virgo solar eclipse on September 21, you’ll feel grounded in your romantic dynamic, finding comfort in love that feels both passionate and practical.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, the year starts with a somewhat frustrating Mars retrograde that might leave you feeling less than your usual fiery self in the bedroom. But come April, when Mars re-enters your sign, your passion will reignite in a way that feels unstoppable.
This is the year you attract lovers who can match your intensity and meet your high standards. Whether single or committed, you’ll find yourself drawn to people who challenge you in exciting ways — both emotionally and physically. Expect your love life to feel like a steamy romance novel, complete with twists and climaxes.
The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14 puts your self-worth in the spotlight, Leo. Are you feeling valued in your relationships, both emotionally and sexually? This eclipse is your chance to indulge in sensual self-care — upgrade your lingerie, bask in the glow of a luxurious body oil or treat yourself to an intimate solo dance session. The sexier you feel with yourself, the more magnetic you’ll be to others.
Meanwhile, the Aries solar eclipse on March 29 infuses your love life with bold, adventurous energy. It’s time to take a risk — whether that’s initiating a spontaneous weekend getaway with your lover or trying something playful like body chocolate or silk restraints. By the Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7, you’ll feel the pull to deepen your emotional and physical intimacy, perhaps exploring tantra or another soulful approach to connection. Once the Virgo solar eclipse takes place September 21, you’ll have mastered the balance between passion and practicality, setting the stage for long-term romantic fulfillment. Your boundaries in love will be firmer than ever, too.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, the South Node traveling in your sign for the next year and a half will have you reflecting on past relationships, and perhaps even reconnecting with “the one that got away.” Mercury retrograde periods and Virgo eclipses will bring old flames back into your orbit this year, but tread carefully, as not everything is as it seems.
The stars encourage you to be patient in love. If a romance ends suddenly around the full moons of 2025, trust that it’s for the best. Sexually, this is a year to focus on your own pleasure — don’t rush into new connections but explore what lights you up individually. Your sensual energy will flourish when you learn to let go and surrender.
In terms of eclipse magic, the total lunar eclipse in your sign on March 14 will have you looking in the mirror and examining how you show up in love. Are you being too self-critical or overly focused on perfection in the bedroom? Let go of the need to control every detail and lean into your natural sensuality. Treat yourself and your lover to a night of mindful intimacy — think slow, lingering touches, deep eye contact and an exploration of mutual fantasies that allow you to be fully present.
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29 unleashes your deeper, more primal side. You’ll feel drawn to explore the hidden layers of passion, perhaps through erotic power dynamics or a steamy confession of your desires. By the Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7, your partnerships will demand emotional depth, and you might find yourself swept up in a dreamy, soulmate-like connection. Once the solar eclipse in your sign closes out eclipse season on September 21, you’ll feel more comfortable with vulnerability, allowing your love life to blend wild passion with grounded stability.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, with Pluto now in Aquarius, your love life feels lighter, freer and more authentic than it has in years. The first half of the year might find you enjoying your newfound independence but as Jupiter moves into Cancer, deeper emotional connections will speak to you, even if at first your romantic awakening and soulful desires feel overly “mushy gushy” and too cliché for you to fully admit.
This is a year to explore heartfelt intimacy with an open mind and a curious soul. Sexually, you’ll find satisfaction not just in physical pleasure but in emotional vulnerability with people who are willing to peel back the layers of your multidimensional personality. By slowing down and being fully present with a partner (or several), you’ll create a magnetic energy that draws love to you effortlessly.
The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14 invites you to step back and reflect on your sentimental patterns in relationships. You might find yourself longing for a deeper connection but overanalyzing every move you or your partner makes. Instead of letting your mind take over, drop into your body. Try something soothing and sensual, like sharing a warm bath with your partner or practicing synchronized breathing to create greater harmony and intimacy.
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29 brings heat and intensity to your partnerships. If single, someone bold and charismatic might sweep you off your feet in the month that follows that eclipse. If coupled, this is a great time to spice things up with playful experiments — role play, sexy games or maybe an adventurous outdoor rendezvous.
Six months later, during the Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7, you’ll feel a pull toward emotional healing through sensual expression, allowing yourself to embrace raw, unfiltered intimacy. And once the Virgo solar eclipse completes eclipse season on September 21, you’ll settle into a more balanced dynamic, feeling secure and ready to prioritize pleasure in all its forms. You’ll be focused on pleasing yourself first and foremost, because you’ve faced the harsh truths that come with being overly generous.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, 2025 is a metamorphic year for your relationships. With Neptune, the planet of fantasy, leaving Pisces on March 30 and Uranus, the planet of surprise, exiting Taurus, the turbulence you’ve faced in your love life these past seven years is finally settling. When you combine this with the influence of Pluto, your planetary ruler, now in Aquarius for the next 20 years, 2025 is your time to embrace healthy detachment in relationships, learning to enjoy the moment without obsessing over whether it will last forever. Ironically, as you loosen your grip, you’ll find that the right connections naturally stay.
Sexually, this is a year of exploration and rebirth. Whether it’s through spiritual practices, new partners or reigniting passion with a long-term lover, you’ll feel more empowered in your sexuality than usual, especially if you first form a solid friendship with the person (or people) with whom you regularly exchange fluids. The South Node in Virgo will be in your friendship sector, so taking the slow and steady route to revealing your desires will help keep the chemistry strong.
The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14 encourages you to create rituals with your partner(s) that blend practicality with passion, like preparing a seductive meal together or surprising them with an intimate gesture. Don’t let your pride hold you back from expressing your feelings. You may also find yourself catching feelings for a close friend around this eclipse (or they could reveal their feelings for you), and while it may catch you off guard, if it’s reciprocal and it feels right, why fight it?
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29 ignites your adventurous side, making it the perfect time to explore your fantasies with fearless confidence. Whether it’s introducing new toys into the bedroom or experimenting with passionate spontaneity (a quickie before dinner, perhaps?), this energy is here to shake things up in the six months that follow that eclipse. Then the Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7 invites soulful romance and dreamy, almost cinematic connections into your life. By the time we get to the Virgo solar eclipse on September 21, you’ll feel more aligned in your love life, blending your signature intensity with thoughtful wisdom.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, 2025 will feel like the ultimate adventure in love and sex. During the first half of the year, Jupiter, your planetary ruler, is in Gemini and lights up your partnership sector, bringing exciting connections and the opportunity for mutual exploration. However, once Jupiter moves into Cancer in June, your focus shifts to emotional intimacy and you’ll crave deeper, more meaningful connections. One-night stands or situationships may suddenly give you the ick. Sexually, this is the year to experiment with practices like tantric sex or other forms of emotional bonding through physical intimacy. Expect your love life to feel both expansive and deeply nourishing.
The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14 challenges you to balance ambition with intimacy. Are you giving your love life the attention it deserves? This is a time to focus on creating intentional, sensual moments with your partner(s), even if it’s as simple as turning off your phone and sharing a slow dance in your living room. If single, consider how you can integrate greater passion into your daily life without letting your dating life be a distraction or stressor. You may feel called to take yourself out on regular dates.
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29 lights a fire in your heart — and elsewhere. You’ll feel daring and open to pursuing thrilling romantic or sexual experiences. Whether it’s indulging in a playful chase or experimenting with adventurous positions (hello, the great outdoors!), your confidence will be magnetic. The Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7 brings a soft, emotional vibe to your love life, inviting you to explore sensuality that’s deeply rooted in trust. By the Virgo solar eclipse on September 21, you’ll feel surprisingly ready to embrace both fiery passion and steady connection, paving the way for you to commit to a balanced, freeing and mutually fulfilling union.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this year asks you to balance ambition with intimacy. With Pluto no longer in your sign, you’ll feel a new lightness in love, and Mars retrograde in Cancer in the early months of 2025 will give you the chance to reassess what you truly want in a partner.
By June 9, when Jupiter, the planet of luck, enters Cancer, you’ll feel called to create a relationship that’s as emotionally fulfilling as it is practical. Sexually, you’re stepping into a more sensual and open-minded phase, exploring your desires without judgment.
In terms of how eclipse season will shake up your romantic inclinations, the Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14 has you reflecting on your approach to love and intimacy. Are you prioritizing passion or treating it as an afterthought in your busy life? This is a great time to lean into slow, deliberate sensuality, either with yourself or with your selected partner(s) — think massages with warm oils, whispered desires and reconnecting through shared pleasures. Allow yourself to loosen up and consistently enjoy the moment without overthinking the logistics.
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29 infuses your love life with bold, transformative energy. You’ll feel inspired to take the lead, whether that’s surprising your partner with a spontaneous weekend getaway or trying something daring, like a blindfolded exploration of touch. By the Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7, your communication deepens, allowing for the kind of pillow talk that feels like soul-sharing. And finally, the Virgo solar eclipse on September 21 will leave you feeling more grounded in love, balancing sensuality with honest self-reflection as you build a stronger emotional and physical connection with the one(s) who love you for who you are, no pretenses needed.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, with Pluto now in your sign for the next two decades, 2025 is all about embracing your quirks and attracting partners who celebrate your individuality. The first half of the year may feel introspective but as Mars and Venus’ retrogrades ease, you’ll activate your power and have fun exploring and redefining yourself as a partner and lover. This is the year to experiment with unconventional dynamics in love and sex. Whether it’s through open relationships, long-distance connections or exploring new kinks, you’ll find that authenticity is your greatest aphrodisiac.
The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14 nudges you to explore vulnerability in love, even if it feels awkward at first. Challenge yourself to go beyond surface-level connections when dating (whether you’re single or you’re approaching your current relationship with the spirit of you and your partner dating for the first time) and dive into the kind of intimacy that requires trust. Try creating an environment of sensual safety, whether that’s through long, lingering touches as foreplay, or sharing your deepest fantasies without fear of judgment. Let your partner — or potential partners — see the real you.
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29 amps up your adventurous side. If single, you might find yourself irresistibly drawn to someone who challenges you intellectually and physically. If coupled, this is the time to push boundaries — perhaps a playful flirtation with light exhibitionism or introducing a shared fantasy into your routine.
By the Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7, you’ll feel a desire for emotional grounding and sensual comfort, leading to moments of pure, raw connection. And once the Virgo solar eclipse strikes on September 21, you’ll have refined your approach to intimacy, finding harmony between self-pleasure and steady devotion.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, the North Node’s year-and-a-half-long journey in your sign starting January 11, combined with your ruler Neptune’s temporary transition into Aries on March 30, marks 2025 as a year of profound transformation in love. You’ll feel called to let go of illusions and connect with partners on a soul-deep level, especially as the South Node travels through your partnership sector and helps you (re)connect with twin flames. Don’t be surprised if you end up feeling intimately drawn to someone that you feel you’ve known in a past life.
The first quarter may feel like a time of emotional cleansing but by the time your other planetary ruler, Jupiter, enters your fellow water sign of Cancer June 9, you’ll experience a romantic and sexual awakening. Whether single or committed, this is a year to dive deep into emotional intimacy and rediscover what it means to truly be seen and loved. While you were previously quite self-protective during Saturn’s transit in your sign, now that Saturn spends time in Aries, you’re willing to take greater risks in love and partnership, and this can lead to you attracting your soulmate(s).
The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14 shines a light on your relationships, Pisces, urging you to examine whether you’re giving and receiving love in a way that feels balanced. This is a great time to create moments of intentional intimacy — maybe a slow morning in bed with your partner, sharing coffee, kisses and sensual secrets. If single, focus on setting boundaries in your dating life while still leaving space for magic. Yes, you have a strong intuition that tells you that most people can’t match your level of devotion, but leave some wiggle room for when you may be pleasantly surprised by someone’s dedication to proving you wrong.
Two weeks later, the Aries solar eclipse on March 29 awakens your primal side, giving you the confidence to explore bold and earthy pleasures over the course of the next six months. Think passionate, uninhibited encounters that leave you breathless. In the second half of the year, the Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7 leads to your magnetism being undeniable and you’re likely to attract deeply soulful connections that feel like they’re written in the stars. By the Virgo solar eclipse on September 21, you’ll feel more confident in your love life, embracing both your romantic ideals and the grounded self-awareness needed to overcome limiting beliefs and dive into intimacy.
