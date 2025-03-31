Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

College was never a question in our family. It was definitely an expectation that I would go to school. I went to undergraduate with a small scholarship and my parents paid for the rest. This left me with no debt.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We never had conversations about finances, though I wish we did. I have always had a scarcity mindset around money and now like to penny-pinch and save when I can. Both of my parents grew up poor and lived “The American Dream” by building themselves up after immigrating here for a job.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

Ever since I was 8, I’ve pet sat (just neighbours' pets at the start); I did it through college, too. I love animals, so this has always been fun for me. I also got a few jobs throughout high school and college as well. It was money to save — I am grateful it wasn’t a necessity for family bills or something similar.



Did you worry about money growing up?

While we didn’t talk about money, my family provided and I never had to worry about money. When the Great Recession hit, I felt a little bit of stress. I’m very, very privileged for growing up in this way.



Do you worry about money now?

I am extremely worried about money now. I am severely disabled and housebound — 95% of my day must be spent in bed. I need a lot of support, which costs a lot of money. On top of this, I cannot work full time (and struggle with part-time work). I know the realities of living on disability and I am pushing myself to try to not have to survive off of that, but I wonder what I am doing to my health by doing so. On top of this, I also don’t work in a high-paying field.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I am not financially responsible for myself. My safety net would be my family. My second safety net would be my partner F. and their family.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I received a car this year. All the financial help I receive is listed above.