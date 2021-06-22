I was lucky my pediatrician caught my asthma early, so that I was able to go on the right medication for me and learn how to use the tools I need to help manage my breathing as an adult. Without the right treatment plan (which took trial and error and years of finessing), asthma can feel like a 300-pound weight crushing my chest, like there’s not enough oxygen, like I’m constantly, desperately gasping for air. Asthma attacks can be so sudden sometimes — they don’t always have to be triggered; sometimes your lungs can just get lazy and give up. Life is hard enough as it is, but having asthma adds an extra layer of difficulty, because the fear of not breathing easily is always there.